Manchester United fans have demanded manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner in January, following his extraordinary display against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Werner has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, as both Manchester United and Liverpool are keen to sign him, according to reports from various sources.

And on Saturday, Leipzig defeated Mainz 8-0, with the 23-year-old striker scoring a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Manchester United slipped to their fourth defeat of the ongoing 2019-20 Premier League season after Joshua King’s goal handed AFC Bournemouth a shock 1-0 win against Solskjaer and co.

Speaking after the game, the Norwegian said that he would be interested to bolster his team’s attack, by making new signings in January.

And that has led to fans asking him to sign Werner.

@AcidOli wrote: “SIGN TIMO WERNER – @ManUtd”, while @TomJDufaur responded: “United should go all out for Timo Werner! Incredible player”.

“I need Werner at United”, said @__lukewarmtakes.

And @harry_inrfantri directly welcomed the player to Manchester United, writing: “Come to United, Werner.”

“Whoever signs Werner are signing one of the best strikers around and that will be around for the next few years. Sensational last season and just scored 3 goals and assisted 3 more in a single game,” @TowleWest had no doubt on the German international’s quality.

