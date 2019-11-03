Reports: Manchester United wants to sign former World Cup winner in January

As per the latest reports, Premier League giants Manchester United want to sign Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng in January. The German defender’s current contract with Bayern ends in 2021 June.

Don Balon claims that Boateng is one of the top names Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist for the upcoming winter transfer window in January. Currently valued only at about €15million as per Transfermarkt, the 31-year-old centre-back has also indicated that he wants a move away from the Bavarians, after spending nearly nine seasons with them.

Boateng began his senior footballing career at Hertha Berlin, from where he left for Hamburger SV in 2007 for just €1.1million. In 2010, he joined Manchester City for €12.5million, and a year later, returned to Germany as Bayern Munich signed him for €13.5million.

He has won one Champions League, 7 Bundesliga titles, 4 German Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and four German Super Cups with the Bavarians. Boateng’s only English trophy is the FA Cup which he won with Manchester City, in the 2010-11 season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to have the German as part of his squad at the Ole Trafford, as they currently lack in defensive options.

According to Don Balon, the Norwegian feels that Boateng’s experience could be valuable for the Red Devils, as they aim for a top-six finish in the Premier League this season.