The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United are keen to sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, who is also a January target for Barcelona. Martinez is Lionel Messi’s teammate in the Argentina national team as well.

It is Don Balon who reports that Manchester United are ready to beat Barcelona to the signing of Martinez. The 22-year-old is a serious target for the Catalans, who are looking to replace the ageing Luiz Suarez with him either in January or during the summer transfer window in 2020 July.

Meanwhile, Manchester United themselves are going through a striker crisis at the moment, having offloaded the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez earlier this summer. Their current first-choice strikers are Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial – and both of them actually prefer playing in the wings rather than as the team’s centre forward.

According to the Spanish news agency, this is why Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new attacker in January – and they have already lined up a few options to consider buying during the winter transfer window.

Martinez is the latest addition to Solskjaer’s wishlist, but Don Balon claims that the only way by which they can beat Barcelona to his signing, is to activate his release clause – which is what the Red Devils are prepared to do, according to the report.