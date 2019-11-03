Reports: Real Madrid’s transfer policy for January window revealed

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly decided that they will not sign any new players in the upcoming summer transfer window, as President Florentino Perez has asked manager Zinedine Zidane to use his available options for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

It is Don Balon that reports that Perez has been left disappointed by the sub-par performances of some of Real Madrid’s summer signings, despite having spent over €310million on new players between July and September.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo are the six main players who were signed by Los Blancos during the summer transfer window – among them, Kubo left to Real Mallorca on loan, but the others remained at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite so, the likes of Hazard, Jovic and Mendy have not been able to impress the Real Madrid faithful so far.

Perez hence wants Zidane to focus on his current squad and try to develop them further, instead of looking for new signings in January.

This, in turn, means that key targets like Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen will have to wait until the beginning of the 2020-21 season, before they will get their opportunity to make their move to Spain.