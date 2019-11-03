Reports: Barcelona eye summer move for Brazilian defender as Gerard Pique replacement

Barcelona have apparently identified Flamengo star Rodrigo Caio as Gerard Pique’s replacement, and according to reports they have decided to pursue his signing next summer.

Don Balon claims that Barcelona’s most recent defeat in the La Liga – against Levante on Saturday – have resulted in the club seeking defensive reinforcements ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Against Levante, Barcelona were leading 1-0 until the 60th minute, thanks to a 38th-minute goal by Lionel Messi. But then, Levante scored three goals in the 61st, 63rd and 68th minute and the Catalans could never recover from the sudden blows, as they went on to succumb to their third defeat in the La Liga this season, in just 11 gameweeks.

Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti are the current set of centre-backs owned by the club. Among these players, only Pique and Lenglet have performed consistently well over the past few months, while Araujo is only a recent addition to the squad. Furthermore, Pique is currently 32 years old, which means that he does not have many years of top-flight football left in him.

Due to these reasons, Barcelona are likely to sign Caio from Flamengo in the summer, according to Don Balon. Transfermarkt reports that he is currently valued at less than €9million, making him a relatively cheaper alternative to their other targets including Milan Skriniar and Kalidou Koulibaly.