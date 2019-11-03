Reports: Real Madrid to rival Barcelona for signing of 17-year-old German wonderkid

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid will rival Barcelona for the signing of Karim Adeyemi, the 17-year-old German striker who currently plies his trade with FC Liefering in the Second League, the second tier of Austrian football.

In case you did not know, Adeyemi is a product of the Bayern Munich youth academy, from where he left in 2012 to join SpVgg Unterhaching. In 2018, he joined RB Salzburg for a reported transfer fee of €3.35million and was immediately loaned to FC Liefering, where he continues to play even today.

In the 2018-19 season, Adeyemi made 20 Second League appearances for his team and scored six goals and provided four assists. In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has made 13 appearances so far – 10 in the Second League and 3 in the UEFA Youth League – and has recorded seven goals and five assists till date.

It is quite obvious that the German youngster is in good form at the moment, with a big scope for further development in the year to come – which is exactly why both Real Madrid and Barcelona want him, according to Don Balon‘s report.

The Spanish news agency claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez have started to consider entering talks with RB Salzburg, who value Adeyemi at about €10million. As of right now, Barcelona have reportedly expressed interest already and hence are ahead of Los Blancos in the transfer race for the young striker.