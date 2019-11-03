Reports: Jose Mourinho dines with Premier League giants’ head of football as return to management nears

Unai’s Emery time at Arsenal seems to be coming to an end with the Gunners struggling to adapt to a style under him and the results going south. The North London side have taken lead in all three of their last matches but have failed to win any of them, which has intensified the pressure on the Spanish tactician.

If reports from journalist Duncan Castles (Times) are to be believed, Arsenal have made Jose Mourinho one of the prime targets to replace Emery at the helm of affairs at the club. Moreover, the report claims that Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi dined with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager this week.

On top of all of it, there are claims that if Arsenal lose to Leicester City in their next Premier League encounter, Emery will be given the sack.

Arsenal set their sights on Jose Mourinho. https://t.co/RmaatKB30u — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) November 3, 2019

Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi dined with Jose Mourinho this week, as the club consider replacing under-pressure Unai Emery, with Mourinho having said to have impressed with his plans for the squad. [Times, @DuncanCastles] #afc pic.twitter.com/Po3uzAgZ2A — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 3, 2019