Reports: Atletico Madrid set to trigger €62million release clause of Real Madrid target

According to reports, Atletico Madrid are all set to sign Reinier Jesus from Brazilian side Flamengo in the summer, by triggering his release clause that amounts to about €62million. Reinier Jesus is also a target for Real Madrid, apparently.

It is Don Balon who claims that Atletico Madrid have beaten Real Madrid in the transfer race for the 17-year-old Reinier. The midfielder rose to prominence in the 2018-19 season, as he scored three goals and recorded two assists in eight appearances in the Brazilian Serie A.

The Spanish news agency further claims that talks between Atletico Madrid and Flamengo have reached an “advanced stage”, and that it has been decided that Los Rojiblancos will have to pay his release fee of €62million to sign Reinier.

Diego Simeone and co. apparently have a no one to rival for the youngster’s signing – a few weeks earlier, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez refused to trigger his release clause, thereby pulling out of a potential deal.

On the other hand, a few Premier League teams were also reportedly willing to sign him as per Don Balon – but they were not willing to pay more than €30million.

As a result, all signs point towards Atletico signing Reiner Jesus next summer, according to the Spanish publication.