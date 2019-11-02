The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A club Bologna have decided to rival Manchester United for the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will become a free agent in January.

It is Corriere Dello Sport who reports, via Sky Sports, that Bologna President Joey Saputo has “given the green light” for his side to pursue a deal for Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old who currently plies his trade with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit LA Galaxy, is enjoying his final few weeks in the USA as his contract with the club ends on December 31.

According to the Italian news agency, Ibrahimovic now looks all set to return to the Serie A where he has previously played for AC Milan, Inter and Juventus.

It has also been claimed that he would cost €8million for a year and a half, and Bologna are apparently ready to rope him in during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The news comes as a major blow for Manchester United, who were also looking keen to sign him as a free agent.

Ibrahimovic, who previously played for Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, would have been a great fit for the Red Devils who are currently going through a striker crisis, having offloaded the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in August.