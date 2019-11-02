Reports: Two Real Madrid stars set to leave club in January

According to reports, two Real Madrid stars – Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz – will leave the club in January, as they are deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marca claims that both players will be offloaded by manager Zinedine Zidane in the summer, so that the club can start fresh and if possible, also integrate some new signings into the squad.

This is because both players are yet to cement their place in the starting Xi, despite having spent more than a year in the club.

Los Blancos have already put Mariano Diaz on the market, and Marca reports that they are willing to loan out Brahim Diaz in January.

Neither players were willing to depart from the club in the recently concluded summer transfer window, but Real Madrid are apparently confident that both of them will reconsider their future in the coming weeks, before agreeing to leave in January.

Earlier on Friday, it was also reported that as many as five different La Liga sides are keen on signing Brahim Diaz – namely, CD Leganes, Getafe, Osasuna, Real Mallorca and Espanyol.

The 20-year-old Spanish midfielder had remained sidelined for a long time due to a recurring hamstring injury problem, but his talent has not gone unnoticed – as evident from the interest in him.