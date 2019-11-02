Reports: Ex-Manchester United star set for sensational return to club in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United have made “small contact” with former star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in a bid to bring him back to the club during the winter transfer window in January.

It is TuttoMercatoWeb who reports, via Manchester Evening News, that some sort of discussion on the possibility of a deal for the LA Galaxy striker, has been going on over the past couple of days.

The Italian news agency further adds that the 38-year-old has also been offered a net salary of €7million per year, if he makes the switch.

Earlier this year, as the 2019-20 season kicked off, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had asked Ibrahimovic to give him a call if he is actually serious about returning to Old Trafford.

“Zlatan had a great time here, he’s still doing well, it’s unfortunate he got his injury here,” he said, before adding:

“Who knows, he knows my number, he looked at my house [to rent]. We can speak a native language, if he’s serious I’ll always speak to him.”

And on Friday, ex-Manchester United ace Paul Ince also backed the possibility of a move to Old Trafford for the forward.

“I think, if he [Zlatan] wanted to, returning to Old Trafford would be the way to go,” he said.

“He’d be great at educating all of these young players that Ole is looking to bring through, an incredible off-pitch influence as well as on the field.”