Reports: Manchester United key target’s asking price revealed

It has been reported that Manchester United will have to shell out a transfer fee of £60million-£70million, if they want to sign Sporting CP’s star midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the upcoming winter transfer window in January.

Express claims that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lined up a move for Fernandes in January, after they failed to sign him during the summer.

The player himself appears keen on a move away from his current club, as the report also says that he has refused all offers to extend his current contract with them.

Earlier in the summer, Fernandes had also expressed publicly, that he is in favour of a move to the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were the two main teams looking to sign him back then.

But the Spurs have since dropped their interest, and United are the current leaders in the transfer race to sign him.

As mentioned earlier, Sporting CP have reportedly demanded a transfer fee of close to £70million, for the deal to take place.

Fernades rose to prominence in the 2018-19 season, as he scored 32 goals and recorded 18 assists in 53 appearances for the Portuguese club.

This season again, the 25-year-old has managed to impress, having scored 8 goals and recorded 6 assists in just 14 appearances so far.