Reports: Manchester United make £80m-rated Premier League star top target for next summer window

Manchester United have been in the market for a midfielder for quite some time now. The Red Devils were desperate to get a midfielder on board in the summer transfer window earlier this year but failed in all of their advancements. They are now set to add reinforcements to the midfielder next summer and have identified their targets as well.

If reports from Goal are to be believed, West Ham United’s Declan Rice is now their top transfer target as they look to shore up the midfield. The report claims that he will cost the Premier League giants around £80 million, which United might not hesitate in paying.

The report goes on to add that to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer full backing, they might make a move for him in January itself. Only last month, the 20-year-old had claimed that he is happy in London and wants to be at West Ham.

“I signed a five-year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at the club till I’m 24,” Rice told the Daily Mail.

“And for me this is the best place to be right now. I am playing for a manager who has given me my chance and played me week in, week out. It’s all talk until something happens – and nothing has – so I’m just focused on West Ham, doing my best and making the fans happy.”