Reports: Serie A star’s agent in Barcelona to discuss possible move to La Liga

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi’s agent Giuseppe Riso is in Barcelona to discuss a possible move for the player. The La Liga giants are said to be interested in Sensi, who is one of the few Inter players the Spanish side are keeping tabs on. Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skriniar are the two other Inter players Barcelona are interested in.

According to reports in Calciomercato, the 24-year-old centre-mid is high on Barcelona’s transfer list and they are expected to make a move for him in one of the upcoming two transfer windows. On loan from Sassuolo, Sensi has had a great start to the 2019/20 season and in seven league appearances for Antonio Conte’s side, he has three goals and four assists to show for.

The Italy international is expected to sign on a permanent basis for Inter after the current season and that is when Barcelona are expected to make their move. In addition to Sensi, the two clubs are involved in discussions regarding quite a few other players.

Both Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal have been linked with a move to Italy with Inter being touted as the favourite to land them. While there are still question marks over a move for Vidal, it is all but certain that Rakitic will leave Barcelona in the January window with multiple clubs interested in him.