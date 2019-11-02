Serie A giants’ chief gives January window update amidst links with Manchester United star

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are being linked with a January transfer window move for Manchester United star Nemanja Matic. The Serie A giants had taken two players from United in the summer – Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal and Alexis Sanchez on a one-year loan deal and are now targetting another.

Matic has fallen down the pecking order under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his deal with the club is set to run down at the end of this season as well. As a result, the Serbian is looking for greener pastures and Inter are ready to provide him an outlet from England.

However, Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has claimed that it is highly unlikely that they will enter the market in January as there are ‘no great players available’.

“The January window is poor, you don’t come across many great opportunities. I don’t know what the market can offer. No great players are available,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

“We started with a policy of change. We made choices that were deemed divisive at the beginning. Another component has been that of courage.

“We had the courage of taking on a difficult team, who are now giving us satisfaction but who are still a work in progress because we’re only a quarter of the way through.

“That applies to any team. The road we take must be gradual. We’re embarking on a new era, started by Antonio Conte, who’s one of the best around and who’s tailor-made for Inter at this stage.”