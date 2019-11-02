Zinedine Zidane reveals Real Madrid’s transfer stance on Gareth Bale

Speaking in the press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga game against Real Betis, manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he does not have to convince Gareth Bale to rejoin the squad, in order to convince him to stay with them amidst exit rumours.

“The subject [Bale potentially leaving Real Madrid] is in the past. He is here and he’s on the pitch, bit by bit, training,” Zidane told reporters on Friday.

“We’re with him in order for him to get back in the team. Nothing more,” he further added, before concluding:

“I don’t have to do anything. I don’t have to convince him about anything because he’s here. He’s training, he’s still not available, but he’s here at Real Madrid.”

Bale has not featured in Real Madrid’s games since the most recent international break, as he got injured during Wales’ game against Croatia.

Due to his absence, Federico Valverde featured in their squad and impressed Zidane, but the Frenchman is yet to see him as a long-term alternative for Paul Pogba, who is a key target for Los Blancos.

“I don’t look at him like that. He’s a very young player, who has a lot of future and present. He’s doing well,” he said.

“I’m not surprised by him or anyone else, either. He’s an important player in the squad. There are 25 first-team players and that’s that.”

Quotes via Goal.