Reports suggest that Serie A side AS Roma will look to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal from Manchester United soon, and that they have lined up a €15million bid to fund the transfer.

According to The Guardian, Chris Smalling’s outstanding start to the season for Roma, after joining them from the Red Devils on a loan move this summer, has impressed the club’s representatives.

The 29-year-old’s loan term will end on 2020 August, but the English news agency reports that he is likely to extend his stay with them, but signing a permanent deal.

Smalling is a regular name in Paulo Fonseca’s starting XI at the Stadio Olimpico, and on Wednesday, he also scored his first goal for them in a 4-0 win against Udinese.

The centre-back’s fine form is a big blow for Manchester United, who initially offloaded him with the intention of starting afresh and also make new signings that could take the club to greater heights. However, their plans seem to have backfired at the moment, with the Red Devils currently sitting at seventh place in the Premier League table, having accumulated just 13 points from the 10 games they played so far.

Roma, meanwhile, are fourth in the Serie A table, with 19 points from the 10 matches they played till date.