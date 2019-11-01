Reports: Manchester United make January transfer decision on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United may have picked up their form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the past few games, but it is no secret that the Red Devils need to invest in high quality players come the January transfer window, and one of the names they were heavily linked with in the summer might be back in the reckoning in the form of Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes.

United failed to sign Fernandes in the summer despite all the hype surrounding him, and The Athletic are now reporting that it is unlikely the club will change their transfer stance on the midfielder come January.

Manchester United fans in Asia want Bruno Fernandes signing…

Contrary to many other reports, this one says that Fernandes wasn’t exactly top priority for the English giants in the summer, and they preferred to invest more time and money in trying to sign defenders and other attacking players.

The club eventually signed Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, all of whom have made a telling impact since joining their new team a few months ago.

As for Fernandes, he continues to be linked with top sides such as Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, but coming to Manchester seems like a far cry as things stand.

Instead of him, it is presumed that United might just go after Christian Eriksen, who appears to be in his final few months as a Spurs player.