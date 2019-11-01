Reports: Manchester City edge past Barcelona in transfer race for Juventus star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester City have beaten Lionel Messi’s Barcelona to the signing of Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already contacted the player himself, asking him to join the Sky Blues in the summer.

Bentancur has reportedly accepted the offer, which means that he will snub Barcelona’s interest, despite the La Liga club’s best efforts to bring him to the Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 season.

It was also reported that Bentancur is of interest to Barcelona as a potential replacement for defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets. The Catalans wanted to replace the veteran Spanish star as he is past his prime and can no longer play a prime role in the club’s first-team.

Although other sources had established that Frenkie de Jong is already touted to be his replacement, the former Ajax star is way too young to completely displace him from the team, which is why Barcelona wanted to sign Bentancur.

However, the Juventus midfielder’s transfer saga seems to have taken a sharp twist, with Manchester City currently leading in the race for his signature. It remains to be seen whether the English champions will submit an official bid for him in 2020 June.