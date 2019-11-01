Reports: Barcelona keen to include out-of-favour star in deal for Serie A defender

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly keen to include Ivan Rakitic as part of any deal involving the signing of Inter Milan defender Milan Kriniar, either this January or next summer.

It is Don Balon that reports that Barcelona want Skriniar at any cost ahead of the 2020-21 season, in a bid to improve their defence. The Blaugrana have recently been under a lot of fire for conceding unwanted goals, as Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba fail to exhibit consistency in their performances.

Defenders like Samuel Umtiti are all set to leave the Camp Nou next summer, as Barcelona have already started listening to offers for them, In such a situation, manager Ernesto Valverde has realized that he needs to find a new centre-back to add to his defensive options, according to the Spanish news agency.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ivan Rakitic is keen not to leave Barcelona anytime soon, but it also evident that he is no longer a part of Valverde’s plans in the club. As a result, Barcelona are likely to use him in a player-plus-cash deal for the €100million-rated Skriniar, claims Don Balon.

The publication also reports that Inter Milan have their eyes on Arturo Vidal – hence one cannot rule out the possibility that the Chilean midfielder will also be used in any deal for the defender.