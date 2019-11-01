Reports: Arsenal targeting Real Madrid star as Mesut Ozil replacement

Premier League giants Arsenal have identified Real Madrid star James Rodriguez as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, according to information from various sources.

Don Balon reports that Arsenal manager Unai Emery is not interested in keeping Ozil in the team for long, and that he is likely to be offloaded next summer amidst interest from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce among others.

In such a situation, it is obvious that Emery will want a replacement for the former German international who joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013, for a reported transfer fee of €40million.

This is why the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager has turned to Rodriguez, who is also a Real Madrid star. The Colombian international joined Los Blancos post the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but he played with them only until the end of the 2016-17 season.

In 2017 July, He joined Bayern Munich on loan, where he stayed for two seasons before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this year. Despite coming back, the 28-year-old is yet to find himself as a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans, which is why a move next summer is on the cards for him.

Don Balon further claims that Rodriguez is currently being targeted by both Atletico Madrid and Napoli, and that Arsenal is only the latest entrant in the transfer race to sign him.