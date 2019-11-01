Manchester United brought in Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016, paying big bucks for his capture. The Red Devils had lost him on a free transfer to Juventus back in 2012 after the youngster chose not to renew his deal. Reports claim that the Manchester outfit could now lose another youngster to the Bianconeri in a similar manner.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Juventus are monitoring Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong over a potential move. The youngster is yet to break into the first team and is out of contract next summer – a situation which the Bianconeri are looking to exploit.

The Italian giants used a similar tactic to capture Paul Pogba from the Red Devils in 2012. The Frenchman was left disappointed at the lack of first-team opportunities, despite being at the club since 2009. He eventually left the club on a free in 2012.

Over the years, Pogba developed into one of the best midfielders in the world, forming an impressive midfield partnership with the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal in Turin. Seeing his impressive growth, Manchester United re-signed the Frenchman in 2016 for a then world-record fee.

Just as it was with Pogba, the Red Devils are yet to reach a contract agreement with Chong, who was reportedly even watched by Juventus representatives in a U-23 match. He will be out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.