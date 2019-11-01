The latest word around the rumour mill is that Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to let go of Brahim Diaz, amidst interest from as many as five different La Liga sides.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Diaz is being targeted by Real Madrid’s city rivals CD Leganes and Getafe, whereas Osasuna, Real Mallorca and Espanyol are also interested.

Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2018, but is yet to break into their first team under manager Zinedine Zidane. He also spent a lot of his time with the club on the sidelines, owing to a recurring hamstring injury problem.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Los Blancos are strongly thinking about clearing out the deadwood and eliminating fringe players from their squad, before signing any new players. Diaz’s potential transfer seems to be an update to this situation, and AS further reports that the club has also informed the 20-year-old Spanish midfielder that he is free to leave them in January.

Meanwhile, Don Balon also claims that the likes of Isco, Eder Militao and Alvaro Odriozola are a few other Real Madrid players waiting for Zidane’s verdict, with regards to their future in the club. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will allow them to remain in the club next season as well.