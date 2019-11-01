Manchester United have seemingly recovered from their early-season slump, after recording three back-to-back away wins. The Red Devils, however, remain at risk to injuries with their squad lacking in depth. As such, they have a deal in place to sign one player in January and are in talks to secure another deal.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United are in talks to sign two Juventus players this January – Mario Madzukic and Emre Can. The pair has been left out of the first team for much of this season by manager Maurizio Sarri and were also snubbed from the team’s Champions League list.

The report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the verge of sealing his first January 2020 signing, with Mario Mandzukic ready to add to United’s strike-force. The Croatian front-end reportedly snubbed a move to Qatar and looks set to move to Manchester, despite interest from other European clubs.

Along with Mandzukic, Manchester United are also hoping to sign former Liverpool star, Emre Can. The midfielder has lost his place int he squad to Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot and even voiced his displeasure publicly after being left out of the Champions League list. Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich are also said to be following the German midfielder closely.