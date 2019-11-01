Reports: Barcelona identify Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate as Sergio Busquets replacement

According to reports, Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur is of interest to Barcelona as a potential replacement for defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets.

It is Sport that claims that Barcelona want to replace Busquets as he is past his prime and can no longer play a prime role in the club’s first-team. Other sources have established that Frenkie de Jong is already touted to be his replacement, but the former Ajax star is way too young to completely displace the Spanish veteran from the team.

This is why Barcelona want Bentancur to replace Busquets, as per the Spanish news agency.

Sport also claims that Barcelona will have to face competition from Premier League giants Manchester City, who are also looking to sign him next summer. The player himself seems to have fallen out of Maurizio Sarri’s favour meanwhile, as he has started in just three out of the 10 Serie A games played by Juventus so far.

Bentancur is currently valued at around €40 million, which is the same amount which has been demanded by the Blaugrana in their sale of Ivan Rakitic.

Hence, if the Croatian midfielder ends up joining the Bianconeri, one cannot rule out the possibility of a swap deal that would see Bentancur take his place at the Camp Nou.