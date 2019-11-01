Reports: Manchester United star Paul Pogba came close to signing for European giants this summer

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United career has been an enigma so far. The Frenchman has been inconsistent since his return and has divided fans with his performances. Furthermore, he has consistently dropped hints regarding a move elsewhere and reports claim he was close to sealing one this summer.

According to a report by Spanish publication, Sport, Paul Pogba came close to leaving Manchester United for Paris Saint Germain this summer. The Frenchman was said to be a target for Real Madrid and Juventus in the summer but rumours now claim that the Parisian club came closest to signing him.

The report states that after a move to Real Madrid broke down, Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, tried to push his client towards PSG in order to make him play alongside Kylian Mbappe. However, the transfer moved along slowly and with Raiola’s busy schedule on deadline day, it ultimately broke down.

Furthermore, the report claims that another key reason behind Pogba’s failed move was Marco Verratti’s contract extension. The Italian midfielder recently signed a new five-year contract with the French giants, forcing them to abandon the move for the Manchester United star.

Still at Old Trafford then, Pogba started the season wonderfully, assisting twice in a four-nil win over Chelsea. However, he lost his form soon, missing a crucial penalty against Wolves and recent injuries have seen him spend more time off the pitch than on it.