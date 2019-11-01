Manchester United backed to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January

Manchester United may have some more goals in their team with the return of Anthony Martial from injury, but it is clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs at least one more quality striker to enter the gates of Old Trafford and push their goal scoring form further. Perhaps he should not look any further than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede was vital to United’s success in the first season under Jose Mourinho at the helm, and according to former Red Devil Paul Ince, he should be brought back.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic seemed to tease going back to Spain, then he’s been linked with staying in the MLS, and even Perth Glory,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“But I think, if he wanted to, returning to Old Trafford would be the way to go.

“He’d be great at educating all of these young players that Ole is looking to bring through, an incredible off-pitch influence as well as on the field.

“They need someone who can control the changing room and be a true leader, and he fits that role.

“He can show the young players how it’s done. He would be the Godfather of United’s dressing room.

“I can’t see Mario Mandzukic happening – so why not take Zlatan?

“You know that he isn’t going to play 90 minutes every game, but he’s a lethal goal scorer ultimately.

“It’d only be a short contract, and you know what he’s going to do and that’s score you goals. If you were to bring him on for 15 or 20 minutes he will find the net in that time.

“And we know that United have been struggling with creating chances and not scoring goals – he’s the perfect fit.

“He’s a completely different forward to anything that they’ve currently got. I know there’s been talk about Mario Mandzukic, which I could never see personally, but for a small period of time I don’t see why you wouldn’t take Zlatan.

“Anthony Martial is in and out with injuries, Jesse Lingard is inconsistent, and it takes the constant pressure off Rashford.”