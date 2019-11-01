Reports: Real Madrid eye summer move for Liverpool star as Marcelo replacement

As per information from various sources, La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson as a potential replacement for their star defender Marcelo.

It is Defensa Central which reports via SportWitness that Los Blancos have lined up the Scotland international to replace the Brazilian left-back.

According to the English news agency, Defensa Central reveals that Real Madrid have been “keeping a close eye” on Robertson, and that they received “excellent” reports about him from their scouts.

It has also been stated in the report, that Robertson’s energy is “greatly appreciated” at the Santiago Bernabeu, and that Zinedine Zidane – the manager of Real Madrid – is interested in signing him once Marcelo leaves the club.

Earlier, it was claimed that the 31-year-old is listening to offers from Juventus, in a bid to reunite with his best friend and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, he could actually leave the club the next summer, and thereby allow Zidane to sign Robertson immediately afterwards.

Defensa Central further reports that Liverpool are not really keen to part ways with their Champions League-winning star, and that he is a vital part of their first-team setup at the moment.

His current contract at Anfield also ends only five years later – in June 2024 – making him a very expensive option too.

Hence, Real Madrid are yet to make a final decision about him, as per the report.