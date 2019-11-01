Manchester United UCL winner urges Solskjaer to sign two specific players in January

Manchester United may be on a decent run of form at the moment, but to keep this run going, they will need a whole lot more than they currently have in their squad. The January transfer window will be key for the Red Devils, and a former star of the club has suggested options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Wes Brown knows a thing or two about playing with world class players at United, and he feels that the club should sign either James Maddison from Leicester City, or Jack Grealish from Aston Villa come January.

“Grealish in the last few games has come on immensely. He can always see the pass,” Brown told 888 Sport.

“Maddison has always been good and he’s a threat getting into the box.

“These are two young English players who would definitely help the squad.”

Brown also remained clear that United need to stick with Solskjaer at the helm.

“I think the club have to give him the time because otherwise you’re just starting all over again,” he went on.

“You look at the squad and you know you need players and that’s the case no matter what manager is there. You have to let Ole get his players in and then you start from there.

“Straight away he said he had a plan and this is what he wanted to do and that it would take a while.

“You have to accept that and I’m sure United know that as well. He’s been brave because the expectations at United are so high.”