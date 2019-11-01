Reports: Manchester United set asking price for on-loan star as Serie A giants want to make move permanent

Chris Smalling, on loan at Roma from Manchester United, has impressed in his brief spell with the Serie A giants and reports have emerged that they want to sign him on a permanent deal. The Premier League side are reportedly ready to part ways with Smalling on a regular basis and have named their price for the England international.

The centre-back moved to Rome in the summer transfer window which concluded last month on a year-long loan deal. He was one of the many United players who made the switch to Serie A, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian.

The 29-year-old has cemented his spot in the Roma starting XI and has already made seven appearances for them across all competitions. He was even on the scoresheet in their recent Serie A victory over Udinese.

Chris Smalling’s game by numbers vs. Udinese: 89% pass accuracy

9 clearances

6 aerials won

3 recoveries

1 goal scored

0 goals conceded Quality @ChrisSmalling. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CqqSGHYODj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 30, 2019

As a result of his impressive form, Roma want to make his deal permanent and United have quoted £12.9 million for the centre-back, as per reports from Sky in Italy (via Express). It’s still unclear whether the Serie A side will be ready to pay as much for Smalling.