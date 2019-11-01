Reports: €50m-rated top Premier League midfielder offered to Real Madrid for January window move

Real Madrid have been offered Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves by his agent Jorge Mendes for a move in the upcoming January transfer window. The midfielder is expected to cost around €50 million and will be a long-term solution for Madrid’s midfield woes.

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window but failed in all of their attempts to sign one. Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their agenda but the Premier League giants quoted a sum of €180 million for the Frenchman which Madrid couldn’t match.

Los Blancos weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million. Florentino Perez and co. were forced to turn their attention towards other options and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek emerged as the two targets. But they failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer.

And now, according to reports in Don Balon (via Sportsmole), they have been offered Neves, who can replace Madrid’s holding midfielder Casemiro for the long-term. The 22-year-old is considered one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and Los Blancos want to get him on board in the January transfer window itself.