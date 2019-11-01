Reports: Manchester United face competition from Bundesliga giants for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate

Manchester United are set to face competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Juventus star Mario Mandzukic. The Premier League side are reportedly very close to completing a deal for the Croatian, who looks set to make the move from Italy to England. However, the Dortmund links make this sage even more interesting.

Mandzukic was rumoured to be on his way to Manchester United in the summer transfer window but a deal failed to materialise. He was subsequently left out of Juventus’s UEFA Champions League squad by manager Maurizio Sarri and linked with a move to Qatar.

However, with United’s form in front of the goal taking a massive slump, they returned in the market for the 33-year-old, which resulted in his move to Qatar falling off. Though he is yet to play a single minute of first-team football this season, Manchester United believe he could be a decent plan B for the rest of the 2019/20 season at least.

Reports had emerged that Mandzukic was even ready to halve his wage demands in order to facilitate the move to Manchester United. However, according to reports in Tuttomercatoweb, Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign the Croatian as they look to add another dimension to their attack.

Both the sides are set to approach Juventus in the upcoming January transfer window.