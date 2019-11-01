Reports: Ligue 1 giants approach Chelsea to replace Manchester United-bound forward

Manchester United have identified Olympique Lyon’s 23-year-old forward Moussa Dembele as one of their top transfer targets and are set to move in for him in the upcoming January transfer window. And the Ligue 1 giants have approached Chelsea to sign a replacement for the former Fulham star.

The Premier League giants allowed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave the club in the summer transfer window and failed to replace them. Anthony Martial then spent considerable time on the sidelines and Marcus Rashford failed to cope up with the pressure being put on him. As a result of which, United were left in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

And even though Martial has returned and Rashford has picked up his form as well, they are being linked with the likes of Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic, Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and Dembele. Reports from The Sun claim that Lyon have accepted the fact that their forward will, sooner or later, move to United and have already identified a replacement.

The report claims that they have already had talks with Chelsea over a possible move for former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman isn’t getting enough game time at Stamford Bridge this season and wants a move away from the club to keep his bid for a spot in France’s Euro 2020 side alive.