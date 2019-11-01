Reports: Juventus eyeing Paul Pogba-like free deal for Manchester United teenager

Juventus have identified Manchester United’s 19-year-old Tahith Chong as a potential transfer target and could move in for him in the next summer transfer window. The teenager’s contract with the Premier League giants is set to end after the current season and Juventus want to sign him on a free deal.

The Turin-based side had signed Paul Pogba on a free deal from Manchester United in 2012 and then sold him back to the Red Devils for a sum of around €100 million four years later in 2016. And now according to reports in The Mail, Juventus are ready to move in for Chong as he is out of contract after the end of the current season.

The Premier League side are trying their best to get the Dutch winger signed on an extended deal, who was watched by Juventus scouts while he was playing for United Under-23 side.

Recently Chong opened up on his first-team chances and said: “It’s all a learning experience and I’m really enjoying it. Training is a different level as well now. Definitely, the training and the games are tougher, stuff like that, as you progress.

“But you keep training and keep playing games and you’ll get there. You start getting used to the tempo to the game and, like I’ve said, it’s been a good experience for us.”