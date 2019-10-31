Reports: Real Madrid ready to sell Ballon d’Or-winning star in January transfer window

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric’s time at the club might be coming to an end as reports claim Los Blancos are ready to sell him in the upcoming January transfer window. The Ballon d’Or winner was rumoured to be on his way out of the club in the summer window as well but he ultimately stayed put.

Madrid were in the market for a world-class midfielder as well and were linked with the likes of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christain Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek. However, they couldn’t complete a deal for any of them and are still in the market to add reinforcements to their midfield.

According to reports in Calciomercato, Madrid are willing to let him leave in January window for a bid in the region £8-9 million. The former Tottenham Hotspur star’s contract with the La Liga giants is set to end after the next season, thus Madrid are desperate to sell him off as soon as possible.

The report adds that both the Milan-based giants, AC Milan and Inter are interested in the midfielder and could move in for him in the January window to bring an end to Modric’s illustrious seven-year spell with Madrid.