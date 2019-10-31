Reports: Barcelona identify another replacement for Luis Suarez after Inter quote €100m for Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are on the lookout for a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, whose powers are on the decline. The Uruguayan is turning 33 next year and sooner or later, the La Liga giants will have to look out for a world-class replacement for Suarez, who has been immense for the Catalan giants.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal believed to be around €80 million in 2014 and has been prolific for them all these years. In 257 appearances, he has scored 184 goals and given another 97 assists, stellar numbers by any standard.

However, with Suarez turning 33 in January next year and his powers diminishing, Barcelona have identified some players as his possible replacement. Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Red Bull Salzburg’s teenage UCL sensation Erling Braut Haaland have emerged as the players the Catalan giants have shortlisted.

Though Lautaro Martinez has been touted as their top choice to replace Suarez, he will not come for anything below €100 million, which Barcelona want to avoid. As a result, they have identified Lille’s Victor Osimhen as a possible long-term replacement for Suarez, Don Balon reports.

The 20-year-old Nigerian international can play on the wings as well as centrally. Barcelona might have to fight it out with Bayern Munich for the young forward’s signature.