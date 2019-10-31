Reports: Real Madrid identify €30m-rated UCL 2018/19 star as January window target

Ajax’s UEFA Champions League star Hakim Ziyech is being targetted by Real Madrid and the Spanish giants have made him one of their top January transfer window targets. Ziyech was linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer window but decided to stay put for at least another season. However, it looks now that he might be on his way out of the Netherlands.

If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Florentino Perez believes the Ajax star is a steal at €30 million and thus wants him to get on board in January itself. The report claims that manager Zinedine Zidane feels that Ziyech would be more of a bargain signing than a necessary one.

The 26-year-old had earlier revealed that he could have waited for Bayern to make a move in the summer but decided to stay at Ajax. “Yes, I could have [waited for Bayern],” he told Algemeen Dagblad.

“But for me and Ajax, it felt like a good time to have clarity. I’m just having a great time here at Ajax,” he said. “We have a nice team, the atmosphere is very good. And I want to ensure the successful season of last year was not an incident – with myself but also with everyone around me.

“That feeling is the most important thing for me. I’m happy here. [Money] plays no role for me and has never been a leading factor. I love football, and at Ajax I am experiencing football the way I prefer it.”