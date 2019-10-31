Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo identifies two clubs to join after Juventus as ‘last big contract’

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last year from Real Madrid in a deal believed to be worth €100 million. However, after spending just over a year with the Serie A giants, there are reports that the Portuguese might be looking at other clubs to join after his contract with Juventus runs out.

Ronaldo wants to see out his contract with the Serie A giants, which runs out after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and has identified two sides he would like to join after. He has been linked with a return to Manchester United time and again and the Red Devils are being labelled as one of the options he has on his plate, Don Balon reports.

The report goes on to add that the Portuguese isn’t likely to join United any time soon as they are still on their way to get back to their best. The absence of UEFA Champions League football is also a big option. However, he reportedly believes that the Engish giants will be back among the best by 2022 which would be the perfect time for his return.

The second option he has identified is Paris Saint-Germain. If United fail to return to the Champions League by then, Ronaldo will prefer a move to PSG, where he can add even more trophies to his already bulging cabinet.