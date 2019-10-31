Reports: Juventus allow star player to join Manchester United in the January window

Juventus have reportedly allowed midfielder Emre Can to make his move to Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window. The Red Devils have been in the market for a midfielder and a forward and want to add reinforcements to their squad in January itself and looks like they might complete at least once signing.

Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini were both sold in the last couple of transfer windows and despite being linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes all throughout the summer, Manchester United did not get a new midfielder on board.

Multiple reports claim that they have shifted their focus towards the former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The Germany international is looking for a way out from the club after being left out of their UEFA Champions League squad by manager Maurizio Sarri.

Not long ago, reports in Sky Sports claimed that the Serie A giants have named their price for Can. The report claims that Juventus will accept a bid of around £35 million in the January transfer window. And now Tuttosport (via Sportsmole) report that the Serie A giants have allowed Can to return to the Premier League.

The report claims that United will have to face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.