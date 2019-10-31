Reports: Atletico Madrid make out of favour Barcelona star their top priority

Atletico Madrid have entered the market to get Barcelona’s out of favour star Ivan Rakitic on board in the upcoming January transfer window. Rakitic has fallen down the pecking order after Frenkie de Jong’s arrival from Ajax and a host of clubs including the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus and Manchester United are targetting the midfielder.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist was once one of the first names on manager Ernesto Valverde’s team list but reports claim that he has fallen out with Lionel Messi after a failed move to Juventus in the summer transfer window. Rakitic is apparently not happy with the club’s treatment and is looking for greener pastures.

“I have two years left on my contract and there is no better place to play than Barcelona, the best club in the world, but I need to play and not only enjoy walks around the city and the beach,” he said a month ago. And reports from Marca (via Sport) claim that Atletico Madrid are targetting Rakitic and have contacted Barcelona to get him on board.

The report claims that the Croatian midfielder will cost around €35 million and the Diego Simeone-managed side will have to shell out at least that much to stand a chance of signing Rakitic.