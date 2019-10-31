Juventus currently possess some of the world’s most fearsome attacking talents, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Maurizio Sarri’s new system sees the team play with two up front, leaving room for one more striker on the bench. In order to cover for their frontmen, and potentially take over in the future, the Bianconeri have identified a UCL star.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Mail, Juventus are eyeing a move for RB Salzburg prodigy, Erling Braut Haaland. The Norwegian striker has lit up the UEFA Champions League this season and has six goals to his name in just three matches. Since then, he has been linked with several top clubs around Europe, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Juventus, however, are now planning to steal a march on their European rivals by snapping up the striker. As the report suggests, the Bianconeri are preparing a 35 Million bid for the Salzburg man, with super-agent Mino Raiola trying to engineer a move. Raiola was instrumental in Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Turin this summer.

If completed, Haaland will play back-up to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. Maurizio Sarri has decided upon the pair as his preferred forward partnership, with Gonzalo Higuain on the bench. The Norwegian will join the side as the fourth striker and replace Mario Mandzukic in the process, who has been frozen out and linked with a move to Manchester United.