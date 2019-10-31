Reports: Real Madrid players want superstar to stay amidst rumours of January exit

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale was supposedly on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window which concluded last month but a move to Chinese Premier League didn’t materialise. As a result, he stayed put and grew into one of the most important players for the club in their first few fixtures.

A recent injury, however, has seen rumours of a possible exit grow again. Multiple reports have claimed that Bale has had another fall out with manager Zinedine Zidane and is looking for a possible exit from the club in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

However, if reports from Marca are to be believed, Real Madrid players do not want their Welsh teammate to leave the club. The 30-year-old has a contract with Madrid which would keep him at the club till 2022 and his teammates believe that he could be a very important player for them this season.

The report goes on to add that Madrid do not plan to sell Bale in the January transfer window but might be tempted to let him leave if a suitable bid arrives in the next summer window. Whether or not Los Blancos sell one of their star players remains to be seen.