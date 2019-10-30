Reports: Manchester United ready £40 Million offer for Serie A star

Manchester United have had a poor season so far. The Red Devils started their season with a whopping four-nil win over Chelsea before slowly sliding down the table. Their recent win against Norwich City on matchday ten was just their third of the season. As a result, the English giants are expected to heavily invest in their squad in the upcoming transfer windows, with one Serie A star high on their list.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Italian starlet, Sandro Tonali. The Brescia star was supposedly watched by United’s scouts during their match against Fiorentina, following which, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received some glowing reports.

As stated in the report, the Red Devils will have to shell out £40 Million for the Italian youngster – a figure which was recent;y snubbed by Brescia owner, Massimo Cellino.

“All the big Italian clubs, and abroad Atletico Madrid, PSG and Manchester City,” Cellino said recently.

“But in my view, he’d be better off remaining with Brescia. The other day, his agent and his parents were telling me about this €50m evaluation. I replied that for me he is worth €300m, which means I don’t want to sell.

“I have a dream. If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract.

“It’s up to him to decide. He can stay here and enjoy his football, or go to a big club and risk being left on the bench.”

Manchester United, nonetheless, have been scouting Tonali for the last eighteen months and could end up making a move in the near future.