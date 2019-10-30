Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants €45m-rated striker in January window to improve Real Madrid attack

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has identified Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland as a potential January transfer window signing. The Frenchman isn’t a big fan of summer signing Luka Jovic and is reportedly looking at other options to help Karim Benzema in the Madrid attack.

According to reports in Don Balon, Haaland is Zidane’s first choice and he wants the club’s board to complete his signing in the January window itself. The Frenchman believes that the youngster will be a good option in the current scenario and will be even better in the coming years.

The 19-year-old recently scored twice in the Austrian side’s 3-2 defeat against Serie A giants Napoli and by doing so, he equalled Benzema’s record of scoring in his first three UEFA Champions League games as a teenager.

Haaland broke multiple records against Napoli as he also became the first-ever player to score six goals in his first three UCL games. Moreover, he also became the first teenager to get to six goals in a UCL season, and he has only played three matches.

He is also the current top scorer of the UCL 2019/20 season and with half the group stage still left, expect the forward to score even more goals.