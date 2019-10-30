Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell new signing as soon as possible

23-year-old left-back Junior Firpo joined Barcelona from Real Betis for a fee potentially rising to €30 million. The youngster has made four league appearances for the La Liga giants and even has a goal to show for. But if reports from Spain are to be believed, Lionel Messi doesn’t want him at the club.

There were reports doing the rounds before the youngster joined the club that the Argentine talisman didn’t want the club to sign Junior Firpo in the first place. However, now that he is already on board, Messi wants the club to sell him as soon as possible, Don Balon reports.

The report claims that Messi doesn’t think he is good enough to take over the left-back spot from Jordi Alba for the long term. Moreover, he believes that the former Betis star isn’t fit for the UEFA Champions League and Barcelona might struggle if Alba misses out a game or two due to injury.

Messi wants the club to get his Argentina teammate Nicolas Tagliafico on board from Ajax. However, the fullback recently revealed that Messi hasn’t made any such request.

“Has Messi asked me to come to Barca? No, I said: Come to Ajax! Lionel has an important voice within Barcelona because he is such a good player. But it doesn’t work that the club buys the ones that it wants. Perhaps he will be asked his opinion about certain players.

“In November I see Lionel with the national team again and then I will ask him to come and play for Ajax with Luis Suarez. He may not know Amsterdam yet, but I can tell him all the good stories about it.

“I feel at home here, I can walk my dog in the middle of the night and feel safe, I couldn’t do that in Argentina,” Tagliafico said as reported by De Telegraaf.