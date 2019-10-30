Reports: Jose Mourinho in line to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal

Jose Mourinho may not have appeared on our television screens as a manager of a Premier League club since December last year, but that could all change very soon considering a managerial shake up could hit the English top flight pretty soon. The prime target may be Unai Emery at Arsenal, and Mourinho looks set to pounce.

The Sun are among the sources reporting that it is indeed true that Jose wants a return to management in England, and with the troubles at Arsenal only getting greater, perhaps they are an option.

Emery says Xhaka is ‘devastated’ as Arsenal captaincy remains uncertain

The report says that Mourinho wants to win major trophies with three English clubs, and though Tottenham Hotspur have one eye on him as well, Arsenal may need the experience and mindfulness of the Portuguese a bit more at this point.

Life under Emery hasn’t exactly worked out how the Gunners and their fans would have wanted, and the controversy surrounding the Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and most recently the Granit Xhaka incidents seem to suggest all is not right.

Rest assured, Mourinho would have no problem accepting a top job at a big club like Arsenal, and perhaps it is time for the North Londoners to make the high profile switch at the helm.