Reports: Juventus closely monitoring one Liverpool and two Tottenham Hotspur stars

Juventus had reportedly sent scouts to watch Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and two Tottenham Hotspur stars in Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen during the two sides’ English Premier League encounter on Sunday. The Reds ran out 2-1 winners but had to make a comeback from 1-0 down after Harry Kane had sent Spurs ahead in the first minute of the encounter.

Liverpool hit back through captain Jordan Henderson early in the second half before Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute to seal the win. And according to reports in Tuttosport, Serie A giants Juventus are targetting three players who were a part of the match.

Salah, Eriksen and Son were all monitored closely by the Turin-based side’s scouts. While the Korea Republic international registered an assist, the Egyptian got on the scoresheet from the spot. Eriksen, however, couldn’t affect the proceedings and looked anonymous for majority of the match except for an early first-half chance.

Whether or not Juve decide to move in for these Premier League star remains to be seen but with the summer transfer window still some eight months from now, expect a lot more rumours linking Juventus with the aforementioned three players in the near future.