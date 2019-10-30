Reports: Manchester United set to sign UCL teenager in January as Marcus Rashford cover

Manchester United continue their search for top strikers in the January transfer window, and could have found an able cover for their current crop in the form of a familiar face.

Erling Braut Haaland has proven himself in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) already, setting a new competition record by scoring six goals in his first three games, and could now be heading to Old Trafford.

Napoli had initially shown interest in signing the Norwegian wonderkid, but Corriere Dello Sport now claim in their print edition that they may have to pull out since United could come calling as early as January.

Haaland has already worked with current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while the duo were at Molde, which is incidentally also where Solskjaer handed Haaland his debut.

Since then, the 19-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football, scoring goals for fun for his current team Red Bull Salzburg.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the only two recognised strikers in the United squad, cover for them is essential come January, and perhaps there is nobody better out there than Haaland to fit into the role of reserve forward.

The fee may have to be worked out, but this deal looks set to happen soon.