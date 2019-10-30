Zinedine Zidane gives final verdict on Gareth Bale as exit rumours circulate

Amidst rumours that Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid in January, manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he shares a good relationship with the Welshman and that he never asked him to leave.

“We have a good relationship, I’ve not spoken to him [Bale] about leaving and he never talks about it either,” Zidane said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with CD Leganes.

“He had permission from the club to travel, he is away because he’s injured. He can’t play, and when he is available to play, he does, and he has played many games.”

“He tries hard and trains well, but the mess here is created by a lot of talks, but the player is 100 per cent committed,” he further added.

“Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player and I count on him, when he is back playing we will all be happy,” Zidane went on. “There are medical matters and everyone has a right to speak, but there are very qualified people who are working with him and we do things very carefully.”

“I believe he is happy with the people working here, I haven’t seen him complain much,” he concluded.

Quotes via Marca.