Reports: Barcelona star agrees terms with Premier League giants

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona star Carles Alena has agreed on terms to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in January.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Alena will bring an end to his stint as a Barcelona player in January, when he will move to Tottenham during the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou as their youth player, before joining the Barcelona B team that plays in the Segunda division. Since the 2017-18 season, he has made regular appearances for the Blaugrana‘s first team as well.

Earlier last week, Mundo Deportivo had claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are “very attentive” to Alena’s situation, after it was reported last month that the young midfielder is “fed up” of manager Ernesto Valverde.

He was also disappointed that Barcelona gave Frenkie de Jong his favourite No.21 shirt without asking, and had publicly slammed the club for doing so.

“I would have liked a message from the board because they promised him the shirt without warning me. They promised him it without telling me anything,” he had said, before adding:

“I don’t feel good because I’ve always behaved well with the club, we have good communication. They just needed to drop me a message.”